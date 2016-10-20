BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Enviva Partners LP
* Enviva Partners, LP announces pricing of $300 million offering of senior notes
* Enviva Partners -Pricing of private placement of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.500% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures