Oct 20 Sensient Technologies Corp

* Sensient Technologies Corporation reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue rose 1.5 percent to $349.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.20 to $3.23

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.77 to $2.80 from continuing operations

* Sensient Technologies Corp - Restructuring and other costs reduced earnings per share from continuing operations by 4 cents in this year's Q3

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: