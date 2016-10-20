BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
Oct 20 Sensient Technologies Corp
* Sensient Technologies Corporation reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.79 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue rose 1.5 percent to $349.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.20 to $3.23
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.77 to $2.80 from continuing operations
* Sensient Technologies Corp - Restructuring and other costs reduced earnings per share from continuing operations by 4 cents in this year's Q3
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures