Oct 20 Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc :

* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces $1.4 billion private placement of usd and gbp senior subordinated notes and term loans

* Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc - intends to offer about $900 million aggregate principal amount of dollar-denominated senior subordinated notes due 2026

* Intends to offer about $500 million principal amount dollar-denominated "b" term loans due 2023

* AMC Entertainment Holdings - proceeds from offering to be used to fund acquisitions of odeon & uci cinemas holdings and carmike cinemas

* AMC Entertainment Holdings - proceeds to also be used to repay certain outstanding debt of odeon & uci and fund related transaction fees and expenses