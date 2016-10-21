BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
Oct 21 Precision Drilling Corp :
* Precision drilling corporation announces 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 loss per share C$0.16
* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revenue this quarter was $202 million or 45% lower than Q3 of 2015
* Precision drilling corp - current expected capital plan for 2016 is $222 million, an increase of $20 million compared to plan announced in July 2016
* Precision drilling corp - revenue this quarter was $202 million or 45% lower than Q3 of 2015, mainly due to decreased activity in all of our operations
* Q3 revenue view C$212.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Precision drilling - has met customer needs reactivating rigs in several U.S. Basins including Permian, Stack, Scoop, Dj, Marcellus and Bakken
* Reactivated 51 rigs since 2016 lows and have hired nearly 1,000 field personnel
* Precision Drilling Corp - in Q3, report seven rig years added to our 2017 contract book, bringing average rigs under contract for next year to 42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth straight session of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S