BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
Oct 21 Reynolds American Inc -
* Reynolds American Acknowledges receipt of non-binding proposal from British American Tobacco to acquire all remaining outstanding shares of RAI stock
* RAI board of directors, consistent with fiduciary duties, will evaluate offer from BAT and respond accordingly
* Reynolds American-received non-binding proposal from British American Tobacco to purchase about 58 percent of RAI common stock that BAT does not currently own
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth straight session of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S