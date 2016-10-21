Oct 21 NuStar Energy Lp -

* NuStar to significantly expand its presence in port of Corpus Christi with accretive acquisition

* Deal for a net $93 million

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to NuStar's earnings based on terminal's current, actual volumes

* Expects to achieve significant operational synergies between its existing north beach terminal and martin terminal

* Acquisition will give NuStar over 3.6 million barrels of total storage in port of Corpus Christi

NuStar Energy LP says to purchase crude oil and refined product storage assets in port of Corpus Christi from Martin Midstream Partners L.P.