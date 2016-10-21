BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
Oct 21 NuStar Energy Lp -
* NuStar to significantly expand its presence in port of Corpus Christi with accretive acquisition
* Deal for a net $93 million
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to NuStar's earnings based on terminal's current, actual volumes
* Expects to achieve significant operational synergies between its existing north beach terminal and martin terminal
* Acquisition will give NuStar over 3.6 million barrels of total storage in port of Corpus Christi
* NuStar Energy LP says to purchase crude oil and refined product storage assets in port of Corpus Christi from Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth straight session of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S