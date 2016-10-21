Oct 21 Moody's Corp :
* Moody's Corporation reports results for third quarter 2016
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $4.76 to $4.86
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.34
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Q3 revenue rose 10 percent to $917.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.62 to $4.72
* Moody's Corp - FY 2016 GAAP EPS guidance range is now
$4.76 to $4.86; non-GAAP EPS guidance range is now $4.62 to
$4.72
* Moody's Corp says moody's full year 2016 revenue is still
expected to increase in low-single-digit percent range
* For MIS, Moody's now expects 2016 revenue to be
approximately flat
* For MA, 2016 revenue is still expected to increase in
mid-single-digit percent range
* Moody's Corp - company expects to record foreign exchange
gain in its Q4 results
* In a letter dated Sept 29, 2016, DOJ stated that it is
preparing a civil complaint to be filed against Moody's
* Moody's Corp says Moody's now expects share repurchases to
be approximately $750 million in 2016
* Capital expenditures are now expected to be approximately
$120 million for fy 2016
* Moody's Corp says free cash flow is still expected to be
approximately $1 billion in 2016
* Moody's Corp - DOJ also stated that its investigation
remains ongoing and may expand to include additional theories
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.64, revenue view $3.55
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Moody's Corp - a number of states attorneys general have
indicated that they also expect to pursue claims against co
under state law
* Moody's - complaint alleges violations of financial act in
connection with ratings mis assigned to RMBS, CDO in period
leading up to 2008 financial crisis
* DOJ also stated that its investigation remains ongoing and
may expand to include additional theories
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: