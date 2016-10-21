BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
Oct 21 Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc
* Interpublic announces third quarter and first nine months 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $1.92 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Interpublic upgrades full-year organic revenue growth target range to 4%-5%
* Affirms it is on track to deliver operating margin increase of 50 basis points or more for full-year
* Interpublic qtrly organic revenue increase of 4.8% in u.s. And 4.9% internationally
* Interpublic qtrly organic revenue increase of 4.3% compared to prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth straight session of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S