BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
Oct 21 Monster Worldwide Inc -
* Monster Worldwide reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $144.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.7 million
* Qtrly net loss from continuing operations was $180.5 million, or a loss of $2.03 per share.
* In light of announced agreement with randstad, monster has suspended any prior guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth straight session of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S