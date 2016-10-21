BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
Oct 21 Manpowergroup Inc -
* Manpowergroup reports 3rd quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.65 to $1.73
* Q3 earnings per share $1.87
* Q3 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.99 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 4% in quarter
* Q4 diluted net earnings per share guidance includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 2 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth straight session of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S