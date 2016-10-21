BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
Oct 21 McDonald's Corp :
* McDonald's reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.50
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly global comparable sales increased 3.5 percent
* Q3 total revenue $6,424.1 million versus $6,615.1 million
* Q3 comparable sales increased 1.3% in u.s.
* Comparable sales for international lead segment increased 3.3% for quarter
* Q3 revenue view $6.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 comparable sales increased 1.5% in high growth segment
* Foreign currency translation had a negative impact of $0.03 on diluted earnings per share for quarter
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth straight session of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S