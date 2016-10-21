Oct 21 Rice Midstream Partners Lp :

* Rice midstream partners increases quarterly distribution

* Rice midstream partners Lp says board of directors of its general partner has approved a cash distribution of $0.2370 per unit for Q3 2016

* Rice midstream partners Lp says new distribution is an increase of $0.0135 per unit, or 6% above Q2 2016 distribution