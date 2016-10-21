Oct 21 Republic Bancorp Inc :

* Republic Bancorp, Inc. reports substantial growth in third quarter net income

* Says net interest income at core bank increased to $36.1 million during Q3 of 2016, a $5.1 million, or 17 pct, increase over Q3 of 2015.

* Qtrly net charge-offs to average loans 0.03 percent versus 0.05 percent from previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: