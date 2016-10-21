Oct 21 Altra Industrial Motion Corp :

* Altra agrees to acquire Stromag

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - acquisition cost comprises assumption of debt totaling approximately 14 million euros and a cash consideration

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp says acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to Altra's earnings in 2017

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp - cash consideration in deal price is of approximately 184 million euros

* Altra Industrial Motion Corp says that it intends to acquire stromag business from GKN plc