Oct 21 MediaNews Group:

* Medianews group files definitive consent solicitation materials, announces cash tender offer and releases shareholder presentation at www.revitalizemonster.com

* Medianews Group - announced that it intends to make cash tender offer for up to 8.9 million shares of common stock of monster at a price of $3.70/share

* MediaNews Group says it has an ownership interest of 11.5 percent of monster worldwide's outstanding shares