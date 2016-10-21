Oct 21 Bank Of The James

* Bank of the James announces third quarter, nine months of 2016 financial results and declaration of dividend

* Bank of the James -Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Bank of the James - net interest income in Q3 2016 was $4.87 million, an 8.4% increase from $4.49 million in Q3 2015

* Bank Of The James -Qtrly net interest margin was 3.75% compared with 3.76%