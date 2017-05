Oct 21 Bcb Bancorp Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.15

* BCB says net interest income increased by $54,000, or 0.4 percent, to $13.6 million for three months ended September 30, 2016

* Says net interest margin was 3.22 percent for three-month period ended September 30, 2016 versus 3.65 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: