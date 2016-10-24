BRIEF-H&R REIT announces adoption of new compensation program, board expansion
* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives
Oct 24 Changyou.Com Ltd
* Changyou reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q3 revenue $136 million versus I/B/E/S view $131 million
* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56 to $0.65
* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.51 to $0.62
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $120 million to $130 million
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.