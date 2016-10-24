BRIEF-Crown Capital Partners amends $15.0 million term loan agreement with Petrowest Corporation
* Crown Capital Partners announces amended debt agreement and new bridge loan financing with Petrowest Corporation
Oct 24 Boise Cascade Co
* Boise Cascade company reports 2016 third quarter net income of $10.0 million on sales of $1,067.2 million
* Q3 revenue $1.067 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.09 billion
* Boise cascade says it expects its capital expenditures during 2016 to be $85-$95 million
* Boise cascade co says during 2017, company expects its capital expenditures to be $70-$80 million
* Expect to experience seasonally slower demand in q4 2016
* Qtrly net income per common share - diluted $0.26
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Boise cascade says expect to recognize an additional pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt of $4.8 million in Q4 of 2016
* Boise cascade-to manage production levels to sales demand, which may result in operating some facilities below capacity, temporary plywood plant curtailments
* Boise cascade says maintenance related capital projects at plywood plant in Chester, South Carolina, to cause that facility to be down for a month in Q4
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc says Boff is chief marketing officer for GE and is responsible for leading that company's global marketing strategies