Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
Oct 24 Eagle Materials Inc :
* Eagle Materials reports second quarter EPS up 112% on record revenues
* Q2 earnings per share $1.25
* Q2 revenue $332.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $344.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.