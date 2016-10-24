Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
Oct 24 Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc :
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $777 million to $780 million
* Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc - operating income for Q3 is expected to be between $63.5 million and $66.5 million
* Average ticket price for 2016 Q3 increased 2.6% to $9.57
* Amc entertainment holdings inc - diluted earnings per share for Q3 of 2016 are expected to be between $0.29 and $0.32
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $785.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.