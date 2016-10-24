Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
Oct 24 Dorman Products Inc -
* Dorman Products Inc reports sales and earnings for the third quarter ended september 24, 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.77
* Q3 sales $212.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $226 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 6 to 7 percent
* Dorman Products Inc - "as we look forward to 2017, we expect to deliver organic revenue and net income growth in mid to high single digit range"
* expect reported 2016 eps growth to be in mid-teens range
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.99, revenue view $858.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.