Oct 24 Opus Bank -

* Opus Bank announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue $76.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income decreased 3 percent to $60.7 million for q3 of 2016 from $62.5 million for q2 of 2016

* Q3 revenue view $78.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest margin decreased 28 basis points to 3.52 percent in q3 of 2016 from 3.80 percent in q2 of 2016

* Qtrly charge-offs for eight loan relationships totaled $38.8 million and had specific reserves of $16.7 million previously recorded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: