Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
Oct 24 Tutor Perini Corp :
* Tutor Perini Corp - offering $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* Tutor Perini -intends to redeem all of outstanding 2018 notes pursuant to indenture governing 2018 notes, at a redemption price equal to 100 pct of principal
* Tutor Perini - intends to use net proceeds, along with borrowings under new revolving credit facility, to redeem 7.625 pct senior notes due 2018
* Tutor Perini-intends to use net proceeds to pay off existing term loan,existing revolver,to pay related transaction fees,expenses related to offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.