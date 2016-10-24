Oct 24 Tutor Perini Corp :

* Tutor Perini Corp - offering $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Tutor Perini -intends to redeem all of outstanding 2018 notes pursuant to indenture governing 2018 notes, at a redemption price equal to 100 pct of principal

* Tutor Perini - intends to use net proceeds, along with borrowings under new revolving credit facility, to redeem 7.625 pct senior notes due 2018

* Tutor Perini-intends to use net proceeds to pay off existing term loan,existing revolver,to pay related transaction fees,expenses related to offering