Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
Oct 24 Arcus Development Group Inc
* Arcus Development announces concurrent private placements; Goldcorp Inc to acquire 19.9%
* Arcus Development says flow-through unit offering will consist of 12.6 million units, non-flow-through unit offering will consist of 1.8 million units
* Arcus says FT units will be sold at a price of $0.10 per unit, and NFT units will be sold at a price of $0.077 per unit
* Arcus says proceeds from sale of FT units to be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses at wholly-owned dan man property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.