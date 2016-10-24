Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
Oct 24 Kimberly-clark Corp
* Kimberly-Clark announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales $4.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.73 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.95 to $6.05
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.92 to $6.05
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.52
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kimberly-Clark corp - says Q3 personal care segment sales of $2.3 billion decreased 2 percent
* Kimberly-Clark corp - says Q3 consumer tissue segment sales of $1.5 billion decreased 4 percent
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kimberly-Clark says negative foreign currency translation effects on net sales, operating profit are expected to be 4 percent and 3 percent, respectively in 2016
* Kimberly-Clark says organic sales growth is expected to be 2 percent in 2016
* Kimberly-Clark says expects that full-year 2016 capital spending will be somewhat below previous target range of $950 to $1,050 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.