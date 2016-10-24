Oct 24 Aduro Biotech Inc

* Aduro Biotech reports partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in LADD trials

* Aduro Biotech - partial hold initiated after notification that blood culture sample from indwelling port of metastatic pancreatic cancer patient presented with gastrointestinal symptoms tested positive for listeria

* Working with FDA to lift partial hold so as to resume new patient enrollment in its ladd clinical trials