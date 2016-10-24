UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
Oct 24 Community Bank System :
* Community bank system and Merchants bancshares announce agreement to merge
* Co will acquire merchants bancshares in a cash and stock transaction for total consideration valued at about $304 million
* Community Bank System Inc - transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies.
* Community Bank System Inc - community bank system expects transaction to be approximately $0.10 per share accretive to 2018 GAAP earnings
* Community Bank System- merger agreement provides for 2 directors from Merchants Bancshares to be added to board of directors of community bank system
* Community Bank System Inc - RBC capital markets, llc acted as exclusive financial advisor to community bank system
* Community bank system inc - piper jaffray & co. Acted as exclusive financial advisor to merchants bancshares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing