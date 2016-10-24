Oct 24 Bank Of Marin Bancorp :

* Bank of marin bancorp reports record earnings of $7.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share $1.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income totaled $19.4 million in Q3 of 2016, compared to $17.2 million in prior quarter

* Tax-Equivalent net interest margin was 4.05% in Q3 of 2016, compared to 3.77% in prior quarter