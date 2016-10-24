UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
Oct 24 Bank Of Marin Bancorp :
* Bank of marin bancorp reports record earnings of $7.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share $1.14
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income totaled $19.4 million in Q3 of 2016, compared to $17.2 million in prior quarter
* Tax-Equivalent net interest margin was 4.05% in Q3 of 2016, compared to 3.77% in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing