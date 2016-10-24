Oct 24 Cooper-standard Holdings Inc

* Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc announces preliminary third quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q3 net income attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will be between $35.0 million and $37.0 million

* Cooper-Standard Holdings - For quarter ended September 30, 2016, Cooper-Standard estimates that its sales will range from $850.0 million to $860.0 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.31, revenue view $824.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S