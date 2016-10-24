Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
Oct 24 Cooper-standard Holdings Inc
* Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc announces preliminary third quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $850 million to $860 million
* Sees Q3 net income attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will be between $35.0 million and $37.0 million
* Cooper-Standard Holdings - For quarter ended September 30, 2016, Cooper-Standard estimates that its sales will range from $850.0 million to $860.0 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.31, revenue view $824.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.