Oct 24 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc

* Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc announces proposed private offering of $400 million of senior notes

* Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc says its unit to offer $400.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026

* Cooper-Standard - To use proceeds, along with cash on hand, to repay non-extended term loans outstanding under issuer's amended, restated term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: