UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
Oct 24 Western Alliance Bancorp :
* Western Alliance reports third quarter 2016 financial performance
* Q3 revenue rose 25.6 percent to $183.2 million
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.66
* Q3 earnings per share $0.64
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income was $172.5 million in Q3 2016, an increase of $8.8 million from $163.7 million in Q2 2016
* Qtrly net operating revenue of $183.2 million, representing quarter-over-quarter growth of $11.0 million
* Q3 revenue view $188.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing