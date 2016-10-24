Oct 24 Western Alliance Bancorp :

* Western Alliance reports third quarter 2016 financial performance

* Q3 revenue rose 25.6 percent to $183.2 million

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income was $172.5 million in Q3 2016, an increase of $8.8 million from $163.7 million in Q2 2016

* Qtrly net operating revenue of $183.2 million, representing quarter-over-quarter growth of $11.0 million

* Q3 revenue view $188.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: