UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
Oct 24 Virtu Financial Inc :
* Virtu announces opportunistic refinancing
* Virtu Financial Inc - new terms include a decrease in interest rate of approximately 1.00% per annum and a new maturity of 2022
* Virtu Financial Inc - principal amount of new term loan is $540 million
* Virtu Financial - gross proceeds will also be used to repay principal of existing term loan, to pay fees and expenses related to refinance transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing