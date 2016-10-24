UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
Oct 24 Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc :
* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc. releases third quarter 2016 results
* Increase in net interest income of $548 thousand in quarter from same period in 2015
* Eastern virginia-net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) decreased 5 basis points to 3.68 pct during q3 of 2016 as versus to 3.73 pct for same period of 2015
* Says net interest income increased by $548,000 from same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing