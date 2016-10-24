Oct 24 Banco Macro Sa

* Banco Macro S.A. announces notes offering under medium-term note program

* Banco Macro SA says plans to offer up to $400 million of notes due 2026 during Q4 of 2016

* Banco Macro SA - Intends to use net proceeds from sale to refinance outstanding debt, to make loans in accordance with central bank guidelines