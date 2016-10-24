UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
Oct 24 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc :
* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc reports improvement in quarterly and year-over-year earnings; assets, loans, and deposits; and asset quality
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.45
* Qtrly net interest income increased 7 percent to $8.76 million
* Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.71% compared to 3.99% for three months ended September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing