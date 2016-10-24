Oct 24 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc :

* Mid Penn Bancorp Inc reports improvement in quarterly and year-over-year earnings; assets, loans, and deposits; and asset quality

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.45

* Qtrly net interest income increased 7 percent to $8.76 million

* Qtrly tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.71% compared to 3.99% for three months ended September 30, 2015