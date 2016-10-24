EU mergers and takeovers (May 23)
BRUSSELS, May 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Oct 24 Ilookabout Inc :
* Ilookabout announces closing of private placement and director appointment
* Ilookabout Inc- board has formally authorized an increase to number of directors from seven to eight and has appointed Laurence Rose as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS, May 23 U.S. and EU officials meet in Washington this week for further talks on aviation security, as the EU braces for an extension of a cabin ban on large electronic devices to U.S.-bound flights from Europe.