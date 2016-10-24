EU mergers and takeovers (May 23)
BRUSSELS, May 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Oct 24 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Alliance Data Systems corporation announces proposed offering of $400 million of senior notes
* Alliance Data Systems Corp- proposes to offer $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2021
* Alliance Data Systems Corp - use proceeds to repay a portion of outstanding indebtedness under revolving credit facility provided for in existing credit agreement
* Alliance Data Systems Corp- notes will will pay interest semi-annually Source text :
BRUSSELS, May 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS, May 23 U.S. and EU officials meet in Washington this week for further talks on aviation security, as the EU braces for an extension of a cabin ban on large electronic devices to U.S.-bound flights from Europe.