Oct 24 Northwest Bancshares Inc

* Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces third quarter 2016 earnings and quarterly dividend

* Northwest Bancshares Inc -Q3 earnings per share $0.14

* Northwest Bancshares Inc -Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northwest Bancshares Inc - non-GAAP net operating income for quarter ended September 30, 2016 was $22.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share

* Northwest Bancshares Inc -qtrly net interest income increased by $11.7 million, or 17.5%, to $78.6 million from $66.9 million for quarter ended Sept 30, 2015 Source text :