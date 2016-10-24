UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
Oct 24 Northwest Bancshares Inc
* Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces third quarter 2016 earnings and quarterly dividend
* Northwest Bancshares Inc -Q3 earnings per share $0.14
* Northwest Bancshares Inc -Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Northwest Bancshares Inc - non-GAAP net operating income for quarter ended September 30, 2016 was $22.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share
* Northwest Bancshares Inc -qtrly net interest income increased by $11.7 million, or 17.5%, to $78.6 million from $66.9 million for quarter ended Sept 30, 2015 Source text :
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing