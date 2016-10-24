BRIEF-Citizens First authorizes redemption of outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing
Oct 24 Russell Breweries Inc
* Russell Breweries Inc. announces fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to C$2.066 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says reaffirms 2017 organic sales growth forecast of 2-4 percent, led by Pratt & Whitney