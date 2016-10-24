BRIEF-Facebook announces two new features for Facebook Live - blog
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
Oct 24 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :
* Allison Transmission announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales $434 million versus I/B/E/S view $431.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales down 8.5 to 9.5 percent
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.27
* Decrease in net sales was principally driven by lower demand in North America on-highway and off-highway end markets
* Qtrly net sales $434 million versus $493.0 million
* Expects Q4 net sales to be approximately flat sequentially and down from same period in 2015
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin in range of 34.0 to 35.0 percent
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures in range of $70 to $75 million
* Does expect Q4 net sales to be approximately flat sequentially and down from same period in 2015
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
