BRIEF-Facebook announces two new features for Facebook Live - blog
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
Oct 24 SAExploration Holdings Inc
* SAExploration announces receipt of Alaskan tax credit certificates and access to remaining $15 million under senior loan facility
* Currently expects to receive an additional $60.5 million of tax credit certificates from state of Alaska over next twelve months
* On Oct 24,, a majority of lenders under loan facility entered amendment no.1 to senior loan facility agreement
* Amendment no.1 to senior loan facility agreement waived $25 million requirement, thereby granting SAE access to remaining $15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 23 Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro ($809 million) bad loan portfolio that Italian bank Banco BPM has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said.