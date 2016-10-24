BRIEF-Facebook announces two new features for Facebook Live - blog
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
Oct 24 Rambus Inc :
* Rambus reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $94 million to $98 million
* Q3 revenue $89.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.6 million
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14 to $0.18
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.03 to $0.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $94.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 23 Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro ($809 million) bad loan portfolio that Italian bank Banco BPM has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said.