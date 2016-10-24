Oct 24 Sonic Corp
* Sonic reports fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2016
results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.53
* Q4 same store sales fell 2 percent
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sonic Corp sees for FY (2)% to 0% same-store sales for
system
* Sonic Corp- Company expects adjusted earnings per share
for fiscal year 2017 to be in range of down 7% to flat year over
year
* Sonic Corp sees for fy 65 to 75 new franchise drive-in
openings
* Sonic Corp sees FY 2017 capital expenditures of $40
million to $45 million
* Sonic Corp sees FY drive-in-level margins of 16-17%,
depending upon timing of drive-in divestitures, degree of
same-store sales growth at co drive-ins
* Sonic Corp sees FY 2017 free cash flow of approximately
$60 million to $65 million
* Sonic Corp qtrly total revenues $162.1 million versus
$175.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $167.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
