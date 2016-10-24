BRIEF-Facebook announces two new features for Facebook Live - blog
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
Oct 24 Vascular Solutions Inc -
* Vascular Solutions reports third quarter results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $183 million to $187 million
* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.34 to $0.36
* Sees Q4 revenue up 14 percent
* Q3 revenue $41.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.6 million
* Sees Q4 revenue $43 million to $44 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $43.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.44 to $1.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
MILAN, May 23 Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro ($809 million) bad loan portfolio that Italian bank Banco BPM has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said.