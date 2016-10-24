BRIEF-Facebook announces two new features for Facebook Live - blog
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
Oct 24 Cadence Design Systems Inc -
* Cadence reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.74 to $0.76
* Sees Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $463 million to $473 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion
* Q3 revenue $446 million versus I/B/E/S view $446.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.19 to $1.21
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 revenue view $471.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $1.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 23 Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro ($809 million) bad loan portfolio that Italian bank Banco BPM has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said.