BRIEF-Facebook announces two new features for Facebook Live - blog
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
Oct 24 Gold Standard Ventures Corp
* Announces upsizing of private placement to c$38 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
MILAN, May 23 Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro ($809 million) bad loan portfolio that Italian bank Banco BPM has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said.