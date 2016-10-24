BRIEF-Facebook announces two new features for Facebook Live - blog
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
Oct 24 Platinum Group Metals Ltd
* Announces U.S. $40 million bought deal financing
* Says underwriters agreed to buy on a bought deal basis 22.2 million common shares of company at a price of U.S. $1.80 per common share
* Says net proceeds of offering will be used for underground development, production ramp-up of project 1 Maseve platinum mine among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 23 Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro ($809 million) bad loan portfolio that Italian bank Banco BPM has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said.