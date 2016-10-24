BRIEF-Facebook announces two new features for Facebook Live - blog
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
Oct 24 Compass Minerals International Inc
* Reports lower third quarter earnings and increases full year outlook to include Produquímica acquisition
* Sees FY earnings per share $2.80 to $3.10
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $179.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $207 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects its full-year EPS to range from $2.80 to $3.10 per diluted share
* Expects year-over-year improvement in plant nutrition segment sales volume to continue in Q4
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Facebook Inc says announcing two new features for Facebook Live - blog
MILAN, May 23 Bids submitted by investors for a 720 million euro ($809 million) bad loan portfolio that Italian bank Banco BPM has put up for sale range between 250 million and 300 million euros, three sources familiar with the matter said.