* Buckeye Partners Lp reports record results for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $1.19 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $766.6 million versus $728.4 million

* Q3 revenue view $793.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says declared a cash distribution of $1.2250 per limited partner unit for quarter ended September 30, 2016

* Says cash distribution represents a 4.3 percent increase over $1.1750 per LP unit distribution declared for Q3 of 2015